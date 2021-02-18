Clarence C. Drace, 97, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Elizabethtown Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born Tuesday, July 17, 1923 in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Clayton M. and Carrie S. (Campbell) Drace.
A U.S. Army veteran of WWII, Clarence was retired from Donsco, Inc. in Mount Joy. He was a member of the Conewago Rod and Gun Club, and enjoyed Hunting, working in his garden and hiking in the mountains. He also enjoyed watching football, especially the Philadelphia Eagles.
Clarence is survived by a niece and two nephews. He was predeceased by four sisters; Dorcus Walker (Paul), Kathryn Good (Norman), Pauline Wagner (Claude) and Miriam Stoner (Kenneth).
A private service with Military Honors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Clarence's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
