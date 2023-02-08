Clarence B. Stoner, age 100, of Ephrata passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023, at Fairmount Homes.
Born on November 9, 1922, he was the son of the late Alvan P. and Sadie Stoner. A lifetime farmer, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 60 years Martha (Good) in 2004 and by his second wife of 13 years Irene (Martin) in 2019. As a child, Clarence was a member at Metzler's Mennonite Church, and, after moving to Jonestown, Lebanon County in 1951, he was a member at Meckville Mennonite Church. He enjoyed dairy farming. In semi-retirement, he sold Jacques Seed and bought heifers for Heifer International. Family vacations were clamming in the Delaware Bay or overnights at a mountain cabin. He enjoyed weeks in Florida each winter until health dictated otherwise. Some of his favorite times were enjoying the camaraderie of family at summer picnics and holiday dinners.
Surviving are his children: Ruth Ann (Wilmer) Ebersole, Myerstown, Marlene (Charles) Bomgardner, Annville, Wilmer (Janice), Jonestown, Alvan (Joyce), Fredericksburg, Dale (Ruth Ann), Lancaster, Nevin (Tammy), Leroy, MI, June (Lloyd) Weaver, Darby, MT, and Marilyn (Lester) Sensenig, Lewisburg; son-in-law Allen (Brenda) Martin, Jackson Center; step-children Nancy Heimbach, Linda (Smokey) Fasnacht, Carolyn (Daniel) Kopp, Lois (Jerry) Stoudt-Nendel, Cynthia (Lynn) Weaver, Betty Martin, and Dorcas Martin; 23 grandchildren; 52 great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and brothers Roy and Titus Stoner.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Elaine Martin, daughter-in-law Valencia, son-in-law Paul Kropf, granddaughter Sheena Stoner, grandson Lance Sensenig, and stepsons Kenneth and Clifford Martin.
There will be a viewing on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11th, at the Meckville Mennonite Church, 1020 Meckville Rd., Bethel. There will be no viewing or visitation prior to the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sharing Fund at the Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522.