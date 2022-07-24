Clarence B. Good, 80, of Christiana, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital - Penn Medicine.
He was born in Ephrata Township to the late Norman and Bertha (Brubaker) Good.
Clarence worked for Sauder Egg for many years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, going for scenic drives, storytelling, and he loved to laugh.
Clarence is survived by a son, Dale B. Good, husband of Krista of East Earl; 2 brothers, Harlan B. Good, brother, Earl B. Good, husband of Sandy; sister, Mildred B., wife of Bill Steinmetz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Norman B. Good.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 10:00 AM at the Martindale Mennonite Cemetery, East Earl, with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.