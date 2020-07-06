Clarence A. Keener, 88, went to his heavenly home on July 4, 2020 after passing away of natural causes. He was a resident of Brethren Village. Born January 12, 1932, in Manheim, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence L. and Ruth (Arnold) Keener. Surviving in addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, Anna, are three children, James C. Keener and Bonnie S. Keener of Lancaster, and Steven W. husband of Tammy L. Keener, two grandchildren, Kristi, wife of Robby Bradfield, and Nicholas Keener, one great-granddaughter, Kinley Bradfield, and a sister, Nancy Landis of Lancaster.
Clarence graduated from Manheim High School in 1950. His entire life was devoted to farming. Throughout his career, he received many awards for the highest yields in production of corn and soybeans from local, state, and national organizations. A man of faith, he was a longtime member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren where he was involved in the landscape maintenance for many years. He also enjoyed serving on the stewardship action team and was a former longtime member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren.
He enjoyed tractor pulling, fishing, family gatherings, playing games, snowmobiling, and seeing God's beauty in nature. At Brethren Village, Clarence found joy in sharing his love of flowers with others. He believed in investing for the future to promote God's Kingdom.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at the East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Clarence's celebration of life service at 10AM on Saturday July 11, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to The Lititz Church of the Brethren Outreach Funds, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543 and/or the American Cancer Association. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com