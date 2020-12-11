Clarence A. Gehman, 89, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was the loving husband of Erma M. Gehman for 69 years and a son of the late John & Barbara Gehman.
Clarence worked at Conestoga Wood Specialties in East Earl, PA for 25 years. He was most recently employed at Bachman's Snack Co. until an illness in 2006.
He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Congregational Church in Rothsville, PA for 50 years.
Clarence enjoyed bowling and hunting.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Barry Gehman, husband of Gail (Foltz) Gehman of Ephrata, Jeffrey Gehman, husband of Tina (Schannauer) Gehman of Akron, one daughter: Tracy (Gehman) Matroni, fianceé of Jeffrey Smith of Ephrata; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are sisters: Arlene (Gehman) High, wife of Jacob High of Mifflintown, and Esther (Gehman) Martin, wife of Lloyd Martin of Broad Top; and brother, John H. Gehman, husband of Nancy (Crosen) Gehman of Lititz.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
