Clare K. Hippert, 94, of Landis Homes, Lititz, PA, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. She was the wife of the late Eugene Donald Hippert who died in November, 2018. She was born in Rothsville, Lancaster County on September 6, 1927, daughter of the late Paul and Helen Bubp Kissinger. Clare was a graduate of Rothsville High School, class of 1945, and a former nurse assistant at Wernersville State Hospital.
Clare and Eugene moved to Florida in 1977, from Newmanstown, returning in 2013 to Landis Homes in Lititz. While in Florida, she was a member of the Suntree United Methodist Church, Melbourne FL. In her younger years, she was very involved with the Boy and Girl Scouts as a scout leader for both the Cub Scouts and Brownies. She loved gardening, needlework, reading, walking, bike riding and combing the beach for shells - and especially beach picnics with her grandchildren.
Clare is survived by her children Bonnie Mentzer of Lancaster, Brent Hippert and wife Jean of Maryland, Dennis Hippert and wife Mena of Alaska; grandchildren, Nathan Mentzer and wife Fay, Elizabeth Good and husband Jordan, Michelle Frantz and husband Jim, Hillary Stafford and husband John; Sheri Batz, Nicole Hippert; and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Singer.
Clare’s memorial service will be held at a later date. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
