Clare Ann Metzler, 71, formerly of Holtwood, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Gardens at Stevens in Denver. She was born at home in Holtwood to the late Clayton H. and Irene G. Metzler.
Clare was a 1970 graduate of Solanco High School.
She is survived by her siblings: Clayton J., husband of Florence L. Metzler of York; Blanche M., wife of Leroy Church of Holtwood; Esther M., wife of Wayne H. Toller of Walsenburg, CO; Evelyn L Metzler, Josephine G. Metzler, Pauline G. Metzler, and J. Francis Metzler all of Holtwood and many nieces and nephews. Clare was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene M., wife of David Livengood and Mary M., wife of Homer D. Carpenter.
A Funeral Service will take place at Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church, 735 Church Road, Quarryville, PA on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church at the above address or to the Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th Street, Akron, PA 17501. To leave a note of condolence, visit:
A living tribute »