Clara Rose DiIlio died peacefully at Keystone Villa, Ephrata on November 3, 2022. She was born in Valhalla, Westchester County, New York, on September 15, 1914, the daughter of the late Belfiore and Giacinta (DiBiase) DiIlio.
Clara graduated from Minersville High School and attended nursing school at Women's Homeopathic Hospital in Philadelphia. She was employed by Penn State University in several capacities, most recently as secretary to the Dean of Admissions of the graduate school.
Clara believed in giving back to the community, volunteering with the American Red Cross at Lancaster General Hospital, the Women & Babies Hospital, the Fulton Opera House, and the Bucher Elementary School library, among others. She received the Lancaster New Era Red Rose Award for 6,000 hours of volunteering.
Clara was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, St. Anne-St. John Neumann Seniors, Fulton Opera House Guild, Iris Club, Cotillion Dance Club, Couples Dance Club, U.S. Amateur Ballroom Dancing Association, and the Lancaster Italian Cultural Society. She travelled over 165,000 air miles with her husband in visiting 25 countries worldwide following retirement in 1976.
Clara is survived by her sons, John (wife Saundra), George (wife Ginny), and Richard (partner Linda Peterson); granddaughter, Karen Coreano (husband Elvin) and grandson, Eric (wife Arianna); granddaughters, Camille Simpson (husband Shea) and Claire DiIlio; step-granddaughters, Lisa Clayton, and Kathy Wauchek (husband Jeremy); step-grandson, Tom Clayton, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Clara was predeceased by husband Charles in 1994.
Clara was the heart of the family and was known for her deeply caring and gentle spirit that touched all who knew her. She brought with her an indomitable spirit and love of family from being raised by Italian immigrant parents who did likewise from their humble start in this country at the turn of the 20th century. Few can say that they remembered living through two pandemics and world wars, as well as the remarkable transition in communication from the beginning of the telephone era to marveling at her family's use of their "machines" (smart phones). Her dedication and love of her husband "Charlie" was most clearly on display as they were such a beautiful couple during their ballroom dancing.
A private family memorial service and interment is planned.
Donations in Clara's name may be to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, or www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
