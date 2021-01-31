Clara May Hoppes, 91, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully January 27, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late LeRoy A. Hoppes, who passed away in 2016. Born in Honeybrook, PA she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Killingsworth) Ford.
Clara worked as a cook for Fegley's Restaurant for 20 years, retiring in 1995. She enjoyed needle work, cross word puzzles and traveling.
She is survived by her son: Barry L., and his wife Linda Hoppes of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her son; David L. Hoppes; granddaughter, Cassandra Jean Hoppes, and sisters; Mary Jane Essig and Mabel Kadtke.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, February 2nd from 11 AM-12 PM at the Stitzel Funeral Home, 423 Main Street, Oley. Burial will be private.
In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, P.O. box 61420, Staten Island, NY 61420 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
