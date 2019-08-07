Clara Mae Swinehart, 87, of New Providence, PA passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was the loving widow of the late Robert D. Swinehart, Sr. who passed away in October, 2018. She was married July 19, 1948 and would have celebrated 71 years together.
Born in Lancaster PA, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Bessie Hamilton.
She worked at various jobs throughout her life. Clara was an excellent cook and seamstress. She had won multiple ribbons at both Quarryville and Lampeter fairs for her jellies and sewing projects. Her holiday dinners with family will always be remembered and missed. She loved to write poetry, and had a poem published in the book "Through the Hourglass", titled "Winter Snow".
She is survived by 2 children, Robert Swinehart, Jr. (Karen), Strasburg, Mary Swinehart, Strasburg, 2 grandchildren, Daniel Swinehart, Kimberly Nettleton (Darren), 1 great-grandchild, Brielle Nettleton, siblings, Mary Hackman, Quarryville, and Janet Patterson, Lancaster.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment for both Robert and Clara will be in Zion UCC Cemetery, New Providence. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA.