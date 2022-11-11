Clara M. Heisler, age 76, passed away at home on November 7, 2022. She was born to the late Frank and Maude (Kline) Heisler, Sr.
Clara was a member of Rays Temple Church of God In Christ and started the church's flag ministry. In addition to doing flags at church, Clara enjoyed collecting gospel C.D.s, dolls and angels. Her greatest enjoyment came from loving her family.
Clara is survived by her longtime companion Robert Garlic as well as 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Clara is preceded in death by one sister.
Family will receive friends at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA. 17602 on Tuesday November 15, 2022 from 12 PM to 1:30 PM, with a service honoring Clara's life beginning at 1:30 PM. Interment will be private.
