Clara L. Walters, 75, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at home.
She was born in West Cocalico Township to the late Harry and Elizabeth (Hehnly) Fetter and was the wife of Ronald L. Walters; they shared 56 years of marriage.
Clara was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of her grandchildren and visiting casinos.
In addition to her husband, Clara is survived by two daughters, Veronica, wife of Glenn Beck of King of Prussia, Shelly, wife of Carl Horning of Ephrata; four grandchildren, Jesse Frederick, Danita Lebo, Derek Horning, Nathaniel Horning; two great-granddaughters, Isabelle and Madelyn Lebo; a brother, Harry, husband of Barbara Fetter and two sisters, Barbara Fetter, Mary Burkholder.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Mellingers Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Clara's memory may be made to WellSpan VNA Home Care, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.
