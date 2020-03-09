Mrs. Clara L. Graupensperger, age 89, of Lancaster, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was born in Altoona, PA to the late William and Mary (Love) Willnecker.
Clara is survived by five children: Robert F. of Lancaster, PA, William V. of New Holland, PA, Thomas A. of Marysville, PA, Michael L. of Lancaster, PA, and Karen G. Risdon, of High Point, NC. Nine grandchildren: Kurt, Eric, Justin, Janel, John Thomas, Garrett, Gage, Tyler, and Lane. Eleven great-grandchildren: Regan, McKinley, Jack, Sofia, Hannah, Addison, Colin, Rowan, Charliecarson, Nolan and Riley. Clara is also survived by a sister, Joan Lowe, of Altoona, PA.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Robert B. Graupensperger, and a sister, Patricia Lowe, of Chambersburg.
Clara graduated from Altoona Catholic High School in 1948. She attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Altoona, PA, and received her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1951.
After leaving Altoona, Clara continued her nursing career at St. Joseph's Hospital, and then Community Osteopathic Hospital, where she worked in Obstetrics. She retired in 1992.
Clara was a devoted life-long Catholic. She was a member of St. Leo The Great Church and a past member of Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed gardening and watching the birds. Most of all she loved traveling the US, the Caribbean, and Europe.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10-11AM at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA followed by the Mass at 11AM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in Clara's memory may be made to The Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary Monastery, 1834 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
