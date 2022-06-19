Clara L. Good, 80, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata and formerly of Reamstown, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Jr. and Clara E. (Shemberger) Kametz and the loving wife of over 56 years to Andrew Good.
Clara graduated from Cocalico High School, class of 1959 and was very proud of her Cocalico roots. In high school she played the clarinet and sang in the chorus. It was the beginning of her love for music. She also played and taught the piano for many years.
Clara worked at the former Kiddie Corner preschool in Reamstown while her children were young. She then took the role as a dental receptionist and over the years she worked for Reading Oral Surgery, Dr. Funk in Denver, and Creekside Dental.
Clara loved sharing the gospel and formerly participated in the Good News Club at Ephrata Grace E.C. Church. She sang in the choir and on the praise team, and taught Sunday School and Jr. Church at St. Paul's E.C. Church. She articulated the best Bible stories by using characters on a flannel graph.
She loved to crochet and was part of the knitting club at St. Paul's. She enjoyed playing cards and board games with friends and family. Most of all, she loved being Mom Mom and had a special relationship with each of her granddaughters.
In addition to her husband, Clara is survived by two sons, Andrew J. Good, companion of Regina McCloskey, of Ephrata and Thomas M. Good, husband of Krista S. (Levering) of Ephrata; three grandchildren, Olivia M. Good, Emily C. Good, Clara Janet 'C.J.' Good, and Noah McCloskey who is like a grandchild.
A viewing will be held on Fri., June 24th from 9 to 11 a.m. and the funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's E.C. Church, 46 E Church St., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Paul's E.C. Church, P.O. Box 275, Reamstown, PA 17567; www.stpaulsreamstown.com/donate www.goodfuneral.com