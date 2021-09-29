Clara J. Reighard, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born Tuesday, October 7, 1930 in Palmyra, she was the daughter of the late Moses L. and Lillie M. (Rissinger) Betz. She was married 66 years to Kenneth L. Reighard who passed away in February 2018.
Clara was a 1948 graduate of Elizabethtown High School, and a 1951 graduate of the Lancaster General School of Nursing. From 1951-86 she was employed by the PA State Hospital for Crippled Children in Elizabethtown and was the clinical head nurse on Unit A. Clara was a long-time member of Christ Church United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown, where she served on the Consistory committee. She enjoyed playing bridge, going to the horse races and casino, and also loved to clean! She and her husband enjoyed traveling and took many cruises to Bermuda and the Caribbean. Additionally, Clara was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 407, Elizabethtown.
Surviving is a son Theodore C. Reighard and wife Brenda of Elizabethtown, a daughter Shirley G. Byron of Bainbridge; a daughter-in-law Cynthia J. Reighard of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren: Angie, Kelly, Tara and Corty; four great-grandchildren: Scotty, Nolan, Kendall and Cortlan III, and a sister Joann Mengel of Elizabethtown.
In addition to her husband, Clara was predeceased by a son Kim L. Reighard; a grandson Nathan T. Reighard; two brothers: Lester and James Betz, and a sister Ardell Madara.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Clara's memory may be made to Christ Church United Church of Christ. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.