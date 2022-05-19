Clara J. Kissinger, 86, of East Petersburg, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Hamilton Arms Center, Lancaster. Born in Bradenville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Nadazi Petrosky. She was the loving wife of the late W. Donald Kissinger. Clara worked as a cashier for Weis Markets, East Petersburg. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Petersburg. Clara enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and taking trips to the beach and the mountains.
Surviving are three sons, Donald husband of Carol Kissinger, Douglas husband of Cindy Kissinger, both of East Petersburg, Dennis husband of Sue Kissinger, Lebanon, a daughter, Donna wife of John Nolt, East Petersburg, four grandchildren, Matt Kissinger, Heather Miller, Lindsey Fisher, Ashley Kissinger, a step granddaughter, Danielle Reidenbach, four great grandchildren, Alana Kissinger, Aaliyah Miller, Lucy and Miles Fisher, and a step great grandson, Bennett Reidenbach, three sisters, Cecilia Markee of Ohio, Patricia wife of Jim West, Mary wife of Harry Hamill, both of Ligonier, and a brother, Joe Petrosky, Mount Joy. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Mattern, three sisters, Rose Gross, Pauline Black, Martha Opsetnick, and two brothers, Frank and Jim Petrosky.
"We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again."
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
