Clara Harriet Rosenbaum, 96, of Lancaster, formerly of Elm Avenue, passed away on June 18, 2021 at Country Meadows.
Born in Montreal, Canada, she was the widow of Henry Rosenbaum and the daughter of the late Bernard and Sarah Schacter Sookman.
Clara attended Commercial High School in Montreal and worked as an administrative assistant for the State Department in many countries including Viet-Nam, Kenya, Belgian Congo (Zaire) and Turkey. She also served as Ambassador Secretary to the Director of East African Affairs in Washington, D.C. She also served as a bookkeeper for seven years, retiring in 1978.
Clara was a member of both Degel Israel Synagogue and Congregation Shaari Shomayim where she was a member of the sisterhood. She was a volunteer at the United States Holocaust Memorial and a member of the Women's Giving Circle at Hospice and Community Care.
Clara is survived by her nephew, Bernard Sookman (Rosemary), niece, Claire Sookman (Brian Cutler), nephew, Barry Sookman (Shelly), nephew, Harold Sookman (Donna Bleier), nieces, Thelma, and Debbie Sookman, grand nieces and nephews: Sarah-Grace Sookman (Daniel Spira), Micah Sookman (Kim Hamilton), Samantha Sookman (Zahadi), Joshua Sookman, Carmen Fruedlich (Raul Coniglio), and Ruth Fruendlich. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Julius and Larry Sookman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Clara's Funeral Service at Congregation Shaari Shomayim, 75 E. James Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Rabbi Jack Paskoff and Rabbi Sackett officiating. Interment to follow at Shaari Shomayim Cemetery. Shiva will be observed on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. at the home of Miriam and James Baumgartner. A Zoom link can be obtained at Congregation Shaari Shomayim.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Clara's memory to Congregation Shaari Shomayim, 75 East James St., Lancaster, PA; Degel Israel Synagogue, 1120 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA; Hadassah, https://hadassah.org, or the charity of one's choice.
