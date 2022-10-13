With profound sadness we announce the passing of Clara H. Roland, formerly Herrin, on October 11, 2022. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Home.
Born in Ellwood City, PA, Clara and her husband, Bruce O. Roland, enjoyed raising their two sons and living in multiple areas of the country before settling in Lancaster County. Clara worked for Armstrong Cork in Beaver Falls, PA prior to becoming a homemaker.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin R. Logan (Leslie) and Jeffrey B. Roland, and niece Georgia Ross. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, her parents, Ernest and Blanche Herrin, and her sister, Marjorie Ross.
Services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
