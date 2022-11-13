Clara H. Riester, 93, of Willow Valley Communities, passed away on October 5, 2022. She was the loving wife of Hubert A. Riester, Jr. for 72 years. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Hermine (Schaefer) Schaefer. Born in Germany, her parents founded Schaefer's Fine Meats, a German style meat manufacturing business in Philadelphia.
She was a graduate of Frankford High School and completed the secretarial program at Drexel Institute of Technology. She raised her family in Huntingdon Valley where she was a charter member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She spent much of her life dedicated to her family as an advisor and homemaker while she managed the family's finances. After raising her children, she was the owner of New Directions in Peddler's Village in Lahaska. She moved to Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster in 2001.
Clara's smile and friendly personality brought joy to everyone she met. She enjoyed traveling as well as playing bridge, sewing, and jewelry making, particularly beading. Clara read The Wall Street Journal and enjoyed following the stock market. Most of all she loved spending time with her family particularly in Ocean City, NJ. She was most proud of her children and was a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband Hubert, she is survived by her three children: Carolyn Riester O'Connor, Frederick H. Riester (husband of Marilene) and Janet Riester Walsh (wife of William). Also surviving are grandchildren; Erica O'Connor Byram, William R. O'Connor, Kaitlyn E. Riester, John C. Riester, Alissa J. Walsh and Daniel W. Walsh, her sister Elinor (Schaefer) Maier, sisters-in-law Janet (Evans) Riester and Sallie (Krusen) Riester, 7 great-grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers-in-law, Albert E. Riester, Walter H. Riester, Eric W. Maier and 1 niece and 1 nephew.
She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service in the Johnson Auditorium at Willow Valley North, 600 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, November 19 at 11:30 AM. Interment was private in Hillside Cemetery in Abington, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Water Street Mission in Lancaster, PA. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097