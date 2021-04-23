Clara E. Walton Rogers, aka "Pud", "Booga", 72, of Hughesville, formally of Lancaster County, died Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport, PA. Born December 21, 1948 in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin "Earl" Walton, Sr. and Ruth V. (Wolfe) Walton.
Clara was a graduate of Penn Manor High School. She worked numerous jobs in the retail industry and her personality was loved by everyone. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, her pride and joy, James M. Walton (Heather), Hughesville, PA; four grandbabies, Jessica, Rebekah, Breanna and Parker; two great-grandbabies, Lilah and Dominic. Clara is also survived by three brothers, Robert (Maxine), of Willow Street, Donald (Cindy), of Conestoga, Benjamin E., Jr. (Joan), of Wellsville, NY; many nieces and nephews; and her best friends, Helen Bigger, of Hughesville and "Mom Katie" Lapp and her family, of Lancaster County. She was preceded in death by her sister, Gladys Bowman (John, Sr), of Lancaster.
As per her wishes, there will be no services.
If friends so desire, memorial contributions in Clara's name may be made to any local SPCA or local food bank to help those in need.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
A living tribute »