Clara E. Mangold, 79, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022, after a battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late George and Dorothy Laventure and the loving wife of the late Donald J. Mangold.
Clara’s passion for her love of numbers helped create a wonderful business, Clara Mangold’s Tax Service, which will continue on in her legacy. Her skill and devotion to many families in Lancaster County will carry on through her children. Her retired years were filled with traveling throughout the world and her love for puzzles and games.
She is survived by her four children, Patricia Turner, Paul Mangold, Doris Cooper, and Cynthia Parmer. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and seven siblings. In addition to her husband, Clara is preceded in death by a grandchild and four siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Guests will be received starting at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Philip the Apostle at the address above.
Afterglow
I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one.
I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.
I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways,
Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.
I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun;
Of happy memories that I leave when life is done.
