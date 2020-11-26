Clara A. Maxwell, 98, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her residence. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Cora (Rutter) Ziemer. Clara was the wife of the late George W. Maxwell, Sr. who passed away on March 13, 1977.
Clara was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Mount Joy. She was an avid quilter, winning many blue ribbons at the Farm Show. Clara and her sister Grace often quilted together. She also enjoyed puzzles, bird watching and making handmade rugs.
Clara is survived by three children, George Maxwell, Jr. of Mount Joy, Bonita Herr, wife of Larry of Mount Joy, and Donna Maxwell, wife of Ronald Royer of Marietta; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Norman Ziemer, Jr., husband of Janet of New Holland.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Kevin Herr; a brother, Lester Ziemer; and two sisters, Mildred Boley and Grace Habalar.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 209 S. Market St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com