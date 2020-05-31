Claire T. Crill, 88, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Herbert E. and Hilda Schlosbon Tomlinson and the wife of the late Norman Crill, MD who died in 2019. They were married for 67 years.
She attended Grove City and Gettysburg Colleges. She worked as Executive Secretary for Armstrong and Manager for her husband's Family Practice office.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a member of the following: Medical Auxilliary, 50-year member of PEO, and 50-year member of the Lancaster Country Club.
Claire enjoyed playing tennis, golf and bridge. Most of all, Claire enjoyed being with her family.
She is survived by her son: David N., husband of Ann Crill and her daughter, Sally Crill-Denlinger, wife of Delbert, both of Lancaster, PA, her grandchildren: Matthew Crill, Scott (Lauren) Denlinger, Barbara (Marco) Bescher, Marsha (George) Denlinger, and her loving great-grandchildren: Ava and Sam Crill, Clara and Alan Bescher and Maude Davis.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
A special thank you to Hospice nurse, Bob, who gave such compassionate, loving care to our dear mom.
Memorial contributions in Claire's name may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, Special Moments Fund.
