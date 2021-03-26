Claire S. (Sumpman) Wise, 94, formerly of Marietta, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her daughter Delores's home in Elizabethtown. Born Thursday, December 23, 1926, in Rowenna, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Clara (Banner) Sumpman. She was married to Robert Nelson Wise. Robert died on August 26, 1964.
Claire worked for over 30 years at Wyeth Laboratories, Marietta.
She is survived by her children: Delores A. Wise, of Elizabethtown, Rose M. Dube, married to Gary, of Hallam, Christine F. Stewart, married to Robert, of Palmyra and Bernard R. Wise, married to Patricia, of Marietta. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Michael and Matthew Dube, Kristen Lyle and Megan Wise (who was an excellent caregiver to her "Nan"); three great-grandchildren: Ashton, Ireland and Kennedi Dube and one great-great granddaughter, Cali Moon Deller. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Edna Manley and Ruth Roth.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11 AM with Pastor Dan Blank officiating. Burial will follow in East Donegal Cemetery, Marietta. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Claire's memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com