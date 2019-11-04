Claire N. Maurer, 93, a resident of Keystone Villa, Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Charles P. Maurer who died in 2014. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Kathleen Taylor Nicholson.
Claire was a 1944 graduate of the Hazleton High School. She had worked for PP&L in Hazleton, an insurance company, and for the Haverford School District.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland, where she was a member of the Support Committee and spent many hours volunteering in the kitchen. Claire enjoyed sewing, cooking, swimming, gardening and spending time with her family.
Surviving are four daughters, Susan wife of Charles Race of Lake Wynonah, Kathleen Race of Reading, Barbara wife of Jerald Dyson of Leola, and Nancy Heisserman of Grand Junction, CO; four grandsons, Justin Race, Jack Hagarty, Jerry Dyson and Alan Dyson; one great grandson, Avery Dyson; and a sister, Dorothy Meikrantz of Allentown.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 10:30 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New Holland, PA. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. If desired, contributions in Claire's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.