Claire M. Johnson, 88, of Maytown, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Irvington, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Ernst Martin. Claire was the loving wife of the late Robert H. Johnson, Jr. for 51 years at his death on November 1, 2009.
Claire was a graduate of Irvington High School class of 1951. During the 1950’s she was employed in the Manufacturing Division of the Singer Sewing Machine Company. Claire moved to Maytown with her late husband in 1990.
Claire volunteered for numerous civic and church groups in New Jersey. She was a faithful member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish attending each Sunday until illness prevented. Visitors to her home commented on her unique collection of angels and cows.
Claire is survived by her son, Robert H. Johnson III married to Diana of Mesa, Arizona and a granddaughter, Tate Johnson of Portland, Oregon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before Mass from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private at Kraybill Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.