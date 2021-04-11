Claire Louise Martinen Brenner, 80, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.
She was born in Ishpeming, MI to the late Edward and Marie (Rajala) Martinen and shared 55 years of marriage with Frederick R. Brenner until he died in 2017. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Arne Makela, and her son, Steven E. Brenner.
Claire is survived by her late son Steve's family: wife Shelly (Short) Brenner, Blackwell, MO and grandchildren Rachel Brenner, Arnold, MO and Mitchell Brenner, St. Petersburg, FL; daughter Danita (Irvin) Martin of Auburn and granddaughters Jessamy (Joshua) May, Junction City, OR and Kristin (Barry Jr.) Kramer, New Holland; daughter Amy (R. Jeffrey) Auker of Lititz and grandchildren Erica Auker, Philadelphia, Nathan (Veronica) Auker, Lititz, and Annie (Peter) Michael, Lititz; and daughter Tanya Worley and grandson Connor Worley, Ephrata; great-grandchildren, Damien Treloar, Lydia Treloar, and Lucien May, Summer, Wayne, and Christian Kramer, Dalaney Auker, and Eleanor Michael. Claire is also survived by her four sisters, Kay Ellen (Jack) Perala, Las Vegas, NV, Julie (Mark) Carlton, Calumet, MI, Audrey (Ted) Deur, Ishpeming, MI, and Laura (Kevin) Roberts, Gwinn, MI.
Claire will be remembered for her generous and loving spirit and her "sisu" (Finnish for "grit") in the face of adversity.
A memorial service is scheduled for 6:30 PM on Friday, April 23 at Reformed Presbyterian Church in Ephrata, with visitation at 6:00 PM. Fred and Claire will be interred together at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions in Claire's memory may be made to Serge Ministries, a global mission organization, or a charity close to your heart.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »