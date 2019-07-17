Claire J. "Jeanie" Swift, 67, of Willow Street, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born in Columbia, PA she was the daughter of Emma (Ness) and the late Earl E. Eshelman. She was the loving wife to Carroll "Babe" Swift with whom she shared over 50 years together.
Jeanie was a talented seamstress, enjoyed working on puzzles and playing bingo. Jeanie was a great cook, as well as an adventurous traveler. She especially enjoyed her trips to Hawaii and California. She was known as "Mom" to all. Her strong and determined spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her husband, Jeanie is survived by her children: Carl Swift (Tammy) of Millersville, Carol Landry of Lancaster, Lydia Wagner (Tom Hendrickson) of Lititz and Bille Joe Swift of Willow Street; her 9 grandchildren: Brandon, Daniel, Stephanie, Jessica, Steven, Michelle, Emmaleigh, Garrett, and Cassidy Jo; her 4 great-grandchildren: Lennox, Declan, Olive Rose and Harper Chase; her siblings: Emory Eshelman, Anna Marie "Dolly" McAleer, Bertha "Sis" Smith, Geraldine Oswald and Lee Ann Jenks. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lydia Hoffman, her infant brother, Brian Eshelman and her grandson Chase.
A Celebration of Jeanie's Life will be held at 7PM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at The Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Jeanie's family will receive friends from 5-7PM prior to the service. Interment will be held privately at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com