Claire E. Taylor, 81, of Manheim, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community.
Claire was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church. She worked as a registered nurse in many settings.
She is survived by three children; Karen H. (Raymond) Giesen, of Coopersburg, PA, Maryann Ross of Tenafly, NJ, and Frank C. (Kimberly) Ross III, of Danbury, CT; three grandchildren, Amanda Hein, Katriel Bush, and Serenity Cray; a brother, Edward L. Taylor, Jr., of Riverside, CA; and nephews, Frank E. Murphy of Anaheim, CA, Seth Taylor of Brentwood, CA. She is also survived by her close friends Corinne and Tom Miller of Manheim. She was preceded in death by a sister and a nephew.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday morning, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ruhl's United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545. There will be no viewing. Guest will be received on Saturday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service.
If desired, contributions may be made to Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545, Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, Lebanon Rescue Mission, 1223 Bittner Blvd., Lebanon, PA 17042 or Ruhl's United Methodist Church. Masks and social distancing are required.
A live webcast of the service can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=9H9QN5 Ibs8. To express a condolence, visit: www.spencefuneralservices.com.
