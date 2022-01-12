Claire DiGiacomo, 79, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Claire O'Brien.
She graduated from West Catholic Girls High School in Philadelphia. Claire was a loving mother and grandmother. She was an artist who enjoyed painting with oil and doing portraits. Claire was an avid gardener and animal lover. She was also involved with trap and release programs helping animals throughout Lancaster. Claire retired from Hershey Medical as a billing and coding specialist.
Claire is survived by her two sons, Christopher DiGiacomo (Susan) and David DiGiacomo (Lauren), her daughter, Gina DiGiacomo (William Trimble II); her granddaughter, Eleanor DiGiacomo and longtime companion, Larry Hershberger. Also surviving are her sister, Patricia Denhert and sister-in-law, Celia DiGiacomo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene P. DiGiacomo
A Memorial Service will be held later in the Spring due to the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gable Park TNR at www.gableparktnr.com to help control the cat population.
