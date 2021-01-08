Claire de Balbian Verster, age 93, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Cincinatti, OH, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Emma Wunderlich Campell.
Claire had worked as a secretary at the Central Bell Telephone Company in Nashville.
She enjoyed art, poetry, travel, her daughter's photography, roses and working in her garden. She also enjoyed playing scrabble, bridge, music and was a big football fan, following the Denver Broncos, the NY Giants, and University of Tennessee.
Claire is survived by her daughter, Cynthia de Balbian Verster of Ephrata and by her two grandchildren, Tiersa Delate and Michael Krick II. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Karen and Lisa de Balbian Verster and her brother, Bob Campbell.
Services will be private. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
