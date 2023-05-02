Clair Weaver passed away on April 30, 2023 at the age of 74 in Palmyra, PA. His battle with a serious medical issue in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with gumption and strength. Despite the pain, Clair stayed strong until the end, focused on his life ahead, certain of a new beginning with Jesus.
With a heart for the oppressed and marginalized, Clair met the love of his life, Betsy, in 1970 in Florida, where they were both doing service through Eastern Mennonite Mission in Lakeland. Betsy supported Clair and his various occupations throughout the years, including his work at Respiratory and Home Med Care, Kwik Quality Press, as a church leader and pastor at Lebanon Mennonite churches, as a board member at the local YMCA, at Paloma School and at New Covenant Christian School, and various other local agencies. Clair was the CEO of Jubilee Ministries in Lebanon, PA, from where he retired after 25 years of service.
Clair is survived by his wife Betsy, sons Eric (wife Tanya) and Bryan (wife Julie) and his two grandchildren, Julia and Aiden, whom he loved unconditionally and carried around until they grew too big to do so. He is also survived by his siblings, Clete Weaver (wife Diane), Dale Weaver (wife Brenda), Dolores Newswanger (husband Donald), and a sister-in-law, Kay Weaver. Clair was preceded in death by his parents, Abram and Betty Weaver, and a brother Glenn Weaver.
Clair will be missed by many and the world will not be the same without him - a servant working in the role of a leader and a bright example of what life looks like when it is dedicated to God, family and community.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Gingrich's Mennonite Church on Saturday, May, 6th at 10 AM. Private burial to be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jubilee Ministries, 235 S. 12th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com