Clair T. Lausch, 92, of Akron, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 after a brief illness.
Born in Ephrata, PA, Clair was a son of the late David B. and Alverta Brown Lausch. He graduated from Ephrata High School in 1947 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Clair was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata and retired from the former Ephrata Shoe Company after 34 years of employment as a mechanic.
He enjoyed going to casinos and spending time with friends at McDonalds. In earlier years, Clair was an avid fisherman and was fondly known as "Fisheye".
He is survived by his companion, Barb Moyer; two daughters: Teresa D. Fravel; Jayne D. (Brian) Good; three grandchildren: Janel Repass; Mason (Meagan) Rudy; Erin (John Mariakis) Rudy; one great-grandson: R.J. Repass; and one nephew, R. Dale Lausch.
In addition to his parents, Clair was preceded in death by his wife, the late L. Lorraine Buffenmyer Lausch; and his brother, the late Robert E. Lausch.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the immediate family; a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
