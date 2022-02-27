Clair Shearer Boyer

Clair S. Boyer, 89 of Camp Hill, formerly of Lancaster, passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday, February 18, 2022. Born in Manheim, PA he was the son of the late Grant and Sadie (Shearer) Boyer.
Clair was a proud veteran serving five years in the U.S. Army and was deployed in Germany. He was a devout born-again Christian, formerly a member of The First Baptist Church of Lancaster. He had a passion for all things cars and motorcycles, and he loved his pets.
Clair is survived by and will be lovingly missed by his granddaughter, Heather Lynn Shugars, 2 sons: Richard F. Boyer (Deborah) 1 grandchild and 1 great-grandchild, and Philip E. Boyer (Tracie) 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 children, Michael J. Boyer and Jean Marie Boyer Shugars.
Interment with military honors will be held on Friday, April 1 at 10:30 AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Clair's name to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway, Suite 110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Clair and Heather were most grateful for all of their amazing care and support. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.