Clair R. Nissley, 90, of Middletown, went home to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, January 14, 2022 at home. Born Friday, March 27, 1931 in Hershey, he was the son of the late Earl E. and Dorothy G. (Risser) Nissley. He was married 66 years to Ruth G. (Leaman) Nissley.
Clair was a member of Goods Mennonite Church, Bainbridge, and served as a deacon from 1987-2001. From the early 1990’s through 2018, he made more than 15 mission trips to Africa, Russia, Ukraine, Bolivia, China and Honduras. While on those trips, Clair accumulated many additional “grandsons”, especially from Africa that he kept in contact with till his time of passing. He was caring and generous to many as he built relationships from those trips. He was also a Gideon for many years and even went to China to secretly hand out Bibles on one mission trip.
A poultry farmer all his life until he retired in 1999; he continued to work part time as an egg packer until he was 87 years old when he bid farewell to the chickens! He also made many comforters for MCC and Christian Aid preferring to “wear out rather than rust out!”
Surviving in addition to his wife Ruth are four children: Dale E. Nissley and wife Anna Frances (Rutt); J. Melvin Nissley and wife Marilyn (Rutt); and Gerald C. Nissley and wife Mary (Weiler); all of Middletown; and a daughter Sharon J. Kurtz and husband Gerald of Charleston, SC; 20 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and a brother-in-law David G. Miller.
Clair was predeceased by a daughter, Sylvia Ruth Nissley, a sister Fern Miller, a brother Luke Nissley and a sister-in-law Verna (Zeager) Nissley.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 21st, 2022 at Goods Mennonite Church, 4374 Bossler Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will take place at the church on Thursday, January 20th from 6:00-8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Goods Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Clair’s memory may be made to Living Love Ministries, PO Box 571, Morgantown, PA 19543. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.