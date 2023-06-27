Clair R. Kuhn, 69 of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late James L., Sr. and Claire Carson Kuhn.
Clair was employed for many years at Armstrong World Industries and the former Columbia Bowling Center. He was a life member of the Susquehanna Fire and Rescue Company (CBFD) and the Catholic War Veterans Post 1306. In his spare time, he enjoyed doing Wordsearches along with playing the lottery.
He is survived by his brothers, James L., Sr. (Lynn); David E. (Tina); Joseph L. (Gwen); Douglas R. (Kathleen); Patrick M. (Holly); John C. (Sue); sisters, Jean C Rommel (Douglas); Judy A. Bookman (Kent); Susan M. Fritz (Keith); Aunt Charlene J. Evans; cousin Edwin Kline and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may view on Thursday one hour prior to the service.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia Boro Fire Department, PO Box 426, Columbia, PA 17512 or Hospice and Community Care by mail at Hospice & Community Care, Development Office, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or via their website at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
