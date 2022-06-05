Clair R. Gehman, 89, formerly of New Holland, a resident of Zerbe Retirement Community passed away at the home on Thursday, June 2, 2022. He was married 69 years to Carol J. Ranck Gehman. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Taylor P. and Cora S. Shetzley Gehman.
Clair was a member of St. Stephen's Reformed Church in New Holland and was part of the Men's Bible Class 9:15. He had worked 44 years in gas delivery and service and retired from Suburban Propane.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a past president of both the Liberty Fire Co. and the Lancaster County Fireman's Association. Clair enjoyed gardening, woodworking, hunting and spending time at the Hunter's Lodge in Renova.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Melissa Gehman wife of Roger Culp of Walpole, MA, a son, Lee D. husband of Chalurmsri Gehman of New Holland, a daughter-in-law, Carol Gehman of Lancaster; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Darrel husband of Betty Gehman of Lititz. He was preceded in death by a son C. Eugene Gehman, by brothers, Ilard, Alan and Ray Gehman and by sisters, Muriel Hager and Nerine Morris.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 8, at 10:30 A.M.at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Nathan Titus officiating. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Clair's memory may be made to the Garden Spot Fire Rescue, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.BeckFuneral.com