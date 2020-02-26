Clair Preston Schmuck, 69, of Reinholds, PA, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at home.
Preston was born in Stevens, PA, son of the late Charles L. and Verna (Hoffert) Schmuck.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara (Leaman) Schmuck; five siblings: Laurel, Lee, Charles, Jr., Marvin, and John; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Preston was preceded in death by three brothers: Jay, Jerry, and Galen, and two sisters: Shirley and Linda.
Preston worked at Weaver Markets in Adamstown, PA for over 30 years.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved his pet cats.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA is assisting the family.
