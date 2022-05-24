Clair "Pop" Lee Dise, 65, of New Holland, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2022. Clair was born on January 17, 1957 to the late Warren and Marian (Smoker) Dise in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Clair was passionate about his faith, family and model trains. Clair enjoyed a sincere relationship with God and prayed often for his family and friends. Clair had a unique sense of humor, and it would often come out while he would play games with his family. He loved to trick his family and play friendly pranks to get a laugh, such as loudly singing "melodious" wake up songs while on family trips. Clair enjoyed creating train landscapes that would often bring smiles to faces with layouts displayed at libraries, stores, and retirement campuses.
Clair is survived by his wife Elaine of 44 years, his children: Michael Dise husband of Lisa Dise, and Tina White wife of Richard White, his four grandchildren: Oliver, Alexandra, Soren and Ronan; sisters Dee Brubaker and Linda Beyer wife of Eugene Beyer, and by many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held in the lobby of Petra Church, 565 Airport Rd., New Holland, PA on Thursday, May 26 at 6 PM., Memorial service will follow in the church sanctuary at 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to: Blessings of Hope Ministry, 500 Becker Road
Leola, PA 17540. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements