Clair P. Smith, Jr., age 86, of 300 Willow Valley Lakes Dr., Willow Street, died November 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Clair Smith, Sr. and Grace (Shaffer) Smith of York, PA. He was the husband of Dorothy (Crist) Smith, of Columbia, PA, sharing 59 years of marriage together.
Clair was a 1951 graduate of William Penn Senior High, York, PA, and the University of Michigan. Clair was active in several Presbyterian churches over the years, serving as an elder, deacon, and trustee.
Following college graduation, he served as a Lieutenant in the U.S Coast Guard.
He worked at General Motors for 38 years, starting with the former Fisher Body Division, moving to international operations in 1959, and then to Advanced Engineering Staff at the GM Technical Center in Michigan from which he retired in 1992.
Clair was an avid sailor and stamp collector and enjoyed traveling and golf.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a son Bradford L. Smith of Tuckerton, NJ and a daughter, Stephanie A. Van de Motter of Santa Monica, CA.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or the Salvation Army of Lancaster, PA. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.