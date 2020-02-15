Clair N. Blantz, 78, formerly of Marietta, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Manor Care, Sinking Springs, PA. He and his wife Helen Stockbauer Blantz were married in May of 2006. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Walter and Katherine Drescher Blantz, Sr.
Clair was previously employed as an assembler and machine operator for Tyco, in Mount Joy, and then as a meat packer for Kunzler Meats from 1974-1992 from which he retired.
He attended Shiloh Tabernacle in Quarryville. He enjoyed going to Green Dragon Market and going for walks.
Surviving him beside his wife Helen is a son Clair Blantz, Jr.; step children: Sherry (Barry) Haberstroh, Henry (Beth) Stauffer, Laurie A. Greer, Peter J. Stockbauer; 2 step grandchildren, Frances L. Mitchell, Gentry Stockbauer; 3 step great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerrold Blantz; 2 sisters, Janice Vanderslice, and Julie Blantz.
Clair was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Robert Blantz, Richard Blantz, Walter Blantz, Jr., and Glenn Blantz.
Services will be at the discretion of the family. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
