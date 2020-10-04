Clair Miller, 90, went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2020 at Laurelbrooke Personal Care Home, Brookville, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
Clair and LaJeanne (Powell) celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 17. Together they had three children, April Miller Crance, Brian (Kathy) Miller and Dava (Jim) Barrett. He had seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He worked for Atlantic Breeders and CoreStates Bank while living in Mount Joy, PA for many years. He was a good and faithful servant, serving on many committees at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy. Clair loved camping with his family, fixing anything that was broken, but most importantly for him was building friendships with whomever he came in contact with.
There will be a family service Celebrating His Life on Saturday, October 17 at Zion Lutheran Church, Shannondale, PA.
In lieu of flower arrangements, the family suggests memorial donations to Zion Lutheran Church Shannondale; Grace Lutheran Church, Brookville, PA; Trinity Lutheran Church, Mount Joy, PA; or Hope Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, FL.
