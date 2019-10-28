Clair M. Martin, 86, of Lititz, died peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Lavina G. Martin Martin. He was a 1951 graduate of Manheim High School. Clair was the loving husband of Nancy R. Landis Martin and they observed their 62nd wedding anniversary in January of this year. In his early years Clair was the owner and operator of his own farm in Elizabeth Township; he later was employed in the Maintenance Department at the Mennonite Home. Following retirement Clair worked part time for High Steel as an escort driver in their steel delivery departments. Clair was an active and faithful member of Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz; where he served on the cemetery committee, and was song leader for 40 years. Music was an important part of Clair's life, and he was involved throughout the years with men's chorus with local singing groups: The Cheerful Anthems and Singing Men of Praise. He enjoyed traveling to Camp Hebron and volunteered at the camp for many years. Clair enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Garden Spot Hunting Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Nancy, are two sons: Donald L. Martin of Lititz, Robert C. husband of Donna Metzler Martin of Manheim, three daughters: Carol A. Martin, Marilyn K. wife of William Reifsnyder, and Marlene F. wife of Michael S. Zimmerman all of Lititz, eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, and three brothers: C. Edwin husband of Arlene Martin of York, Melvin J. husband of Mary Ann Martin of Lititz, and Vernon L. husband of Linda Martin of Harleysville. Preceding him in death is a great-granddaughter.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Clair's funeral service at the Erb Mennonite Church, 567 West Lexington Road, Lititz, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Erb Mennonite Church on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with additional viewing on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be sent in Clair's memory to: Camp Hebron, 957 Camp Hebron Road, Halifax, PA 17032. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.