Clair L. Witmer, 78, of East Earl, PA, went to heaven after a brief illness on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home, per his wishes. Born at home in Earl Township, he was the son of the late Harvey L. and Elsie V. (Weaver) Witmer. He was the husband of Dorothy (Dot) J. Bauer Witmer, who predeceased him in March, 2018.
Clair was a member of the first graduating class of Garden Spot High School's new building, and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1964 - 1966.
He attended First Baptist Church of New Holland with Dot.
Clair was a hard-working man his entire life, even working up until the time of his illness. He worked for Ix's Silk Mill, Mrs. Smith Pies, Armstrong Cork Company, PA Scale Company, Baldwin Electric, and most recently at New Holland Auto Group. Clair was also a long-standing member of the New Holland Legion.
Clair loved to go out to eat with family and friends. Not many people know that Clair enjoyed to putt balls around a golf course. Dot and Clair enjoyed playing games and cards with close friends. They also enjoyed going to yard sales, breakfast before Sunday Worship, and Clair loved to collect duck decoys.
Clair is survived by two daughters from his first marriage to the late Raynel Peters: Cori Witmer and Darbi Witmer (Loren Miraglia) and two grandchildren, Adam Helman and Teagan Miraglia. He is also survived by siblings Galen (Judy), Lamar (Elaine), Judy (Jim Williams), Joan (Ralph Weaver), Anita, and Neal (Helen), as well as many nieces and nephews. Clair was preceded in death by a brother Pherl.
Per Clair's wishes, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl, PA. Interment with military honors will follow in the adjoining cemetery. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements made by Groff-High Funeral Home, Inc, New Holland, PA.
