Clair L. Hoover, Sr., 80, of New Oxford, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, February 9, 2023, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Leola, Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Elmer and Martha (Boll) Hoover. Clair was married for 58 years to the love of his life, the late Ruth L. Hoover.
Clair was a hard worker. He loved anything related to truck driving. He and his wife enjoyed vacations to the ocean with their children and grandchildren. They loved to host parties and play games with their friends and family. Clair was often in the kitchen, where he enjoyed cooking. He loved Bluegrass music and traveled in their motorhome. He loved tending his rose bushes and would often pick a rose for his wife and daughters.
He is survived by his four children, Clair Hoover, Jr., husband of Bonnie, of Manheim, Ruthie Moyer, wife of Kevin, of Montana, Joy Fellenbaum, wife of Kevin, of Columbia, and Lamar Hoover, husband of Andrea, of Middletown; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Clair was proceeded in death by his brothers Jay Hoover and Nelson Hoover. His siblings are Shirlene (Hoover) Redcay, Curvin Hoover, Clyde Hoover, Ella Faye (Hoover) Stoner, Lloyd Hoover and Lucy (Hoover) Weaver.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday morning, February 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Carpenter Community Church, 378 Glenbrook Rd., Talmage, PA 17580. Interment will immediately follow the service in Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive guests for a time of viewing on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. The family would like to invite all family and friends to attend a luncheon at the church following services. To view a livestream of the service, leave a condolence for the family, or for additional information, please visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »