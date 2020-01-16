Clair L. Frey, 67, of Brownstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elias and Mary Elizabeth Faus Frey. Clair was the loving husband of Sandra J. Stearns Frey and they would have observed their 16th wedding anniversary in March of this year.
For many years Clair worked as a CDL truck driver. During retirement Clair enjoyed helping his longtime friend Dale Nolt on his farm. He attended Speedwell Brethren In Christ Church, Lititz. Clair enjoyed boating and crabbing especially at Buttonwood Beach Resort in Earleville, MD. He enjoyed golfing with his friends. Clair had a deep love and passion for his wife and family; and he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife Sandra are four daughters: Janelle wife of Dean Wenger of Mount Joy, Jodi wife of Rich Keller of Colorado Springs, CO., Jill wife of Dale Zimmerman of East Earl, Joy wife of James Hymes of Cambridge, IL., a step son Jeffrey Ames of Mount Joy, a step daughter, Stephanie wife of Robert Lambert of Manheim, four grandchildren, three step granddaughters, five brothers: Richard husband of Janet Frey of Lititz, Kenneth husband of Joyce Frey of Mount Joy, Nelson husband of Barbara Frey of Newville, Mervin husband of Rachel Frey of Chambersburg, John husband of Miriam Frey of Manheim, and a sister, Ruth Ann Lindberg of Lewisburg. Preceding him in death is a sister, Miriam Lentz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Clair's Celebration of Life Service at the Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl, on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Monday afternoon from 1:30 PM until the time of the service. Private interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Clair's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »