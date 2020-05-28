Clair K. Brenneman, 90, of Lancaster, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 25, 2020. Clair was the son of the late John S. & A. Elizabeth (Knight) Brenneman. He was married for 46 years to the late M. Jane (Hershey) Brenneman, who passed away in 2018.
Clair was a 1948 graduate of Penn Manor High School. He was a lifetime member of New Danville Mennonite Church, where he served in various positions over the years such as Superintendent and teaching Sunday school. Many of his S.S. students remember him taking them to a cabin in Lycoming County for a weekend.
Clair was a farmer all his life – delivering seeds for Dekalb in his younger years, working for H.L. Shank (orchard), attending Lancaster Central Market for decades, and operating a dairy and produce farm with his brother Paul. He is perhaps best known for his involvement in the family business, The Corn Wagon.
Clair enjoyed trips to the cabin, hunting, baseball, and in recent years going out for breakfast to meet friends at a local restaurant. He was known and liked by many people, about whom he genuinely cared.
Surviving are two sons; Jay M., married to Linda J. (Livengood) Brenneman and D. Ray, married to Lynette R. (Leaman) Brenneman, all of Lancaster; four grandchildren; Ryan, Maria, Ashlyn and Sarah and five siblings; John, of Lancaster, Ruth (Clair) White of Lancaster, Paul, of Lancaster, Wilmer, of Lampeter, and Elvin, of Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Melvin.
Family and close friends are invited to a graveside service in the New Danville Mennonite Cemetery 103 Marticville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1st. A drive-through visitation will be held following the graveside service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the New Danville Mennonite Church, adjacent to the cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial remembrances can be made in Clair's memory to New Danville Mennonite Church. Guests are requested to observe COVID-19 precautions. shiveryfuneralhome.com
