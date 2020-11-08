Clair Eugene Stoner, 84, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Moravian Manor, Lititz. He was born on February 29, 1936. Celebrating Leap Year, Clair officially turned "twenty-one" this year. He was the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Hershey) Stoner and brother of Marlin and Ralph.
Clair was the husband of Janice Lee (Schreiner) Stoner who passed away in April 2013. Surviving family members are his two daughters; Debra Lynn Weidman and Kathy Jean Lawn.
He lived his entire life in Manheim, and graduated from Manheim Central High School. During his life, Clair worked as a tool and die maker for the former RCA, Lancaster for decades. He was quite accomplished in his trade. In his leisure time, Clair enjoyed watching football games and hunting and fishing shows. Being an avid camper, fisherman, and hunter, Clair would spend summer vacations with his family at Ocean View Campground at the shore or fishing at Raystown Lake. He enjoyed hunting at his deer camp and even as far as Wyoming. There were always hunting stories to be told at the dining room table.
His daughters send heartfelt thanks to Moravian Manor Communities and Hospice for the excellent care, kindness, and attention their father received.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Clair's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Clair's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com