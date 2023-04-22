Clair E. Sweigart, 93, of Reinholds, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Stephen H. and Susan E. (Leid) Sweigart and was the husband of the late Kathryn S. (Steinmetz) Sweigart who passed away in 2008. They had shared 60 years of marriage.
Clair attended Grace Point Church, Ephrata. He enjoyed camping, gardening, and listening to southern gospel music.
Clair served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a hard worker and enjoyed farming for many years. He also worked as an excavator.
Clair is survived by daughter, Bonnie, wife of Michael Thompson of Reinholds; granddaughter, Jessica, wife of Jamie Sass of Aulander, NC; 2 great-granddaughters, Mikayla and Amelia; brother, Aaron Sweigart.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by 10 siblings, Ada Musser, William Sweigart, Helen Musser, Ruth Miller, Norman Sweigart, Mamie Meckley, Susan Lausch, Grace Ziemer, Alvin Sweigart, and Robert Sweigart.
A viewing will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am, with Pastor Kevin Griffin and Pastor Ray Stark officiating. Interment will take place in the Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by the Red Rose Veteran Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
