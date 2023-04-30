Clair E. Stauffer, Jr., 69, of Leola, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He was the son of the late Clair E. Stauffer, Sr., and the late Mary M. (Kuhns) Stauffer.
Clair graduated from Manheim Township High School. He worked at New Holland Ford for over 20 years and was most recently employed at Walmart in Ephrata. Clair was a member of the American Legion, New Holland. He was an avid fan of Penn State Football, the Steelers, and the Phillies. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, driving his Jeeps, and playing cards and dominos every Sunday with family.
Clair is survived by his sisters, Glenda J. Wolf, wife of the late Kenneth F. Wolf, of Rothsville, PA, Shirley M. Forrester, wife of Wayne, of Wylie, TX, several nieces and nephews, including Thomas E. Wolf, husband of Mary Ann, of Rothsville, PA, who were very close to him, and his extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Schneider.
In honor of Clair's wishes, no public services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
